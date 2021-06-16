The WayForward study has confirmed that it is at the forefront of the development of the new version of strategy games.

The E3 Nintendo Direct took place for long-awaited presentations and for the occasional pleasant surprise. One of them was the return of the Advance Wars saga after more than 10 years of absence with a remake of the first two installments of Game Boy Advance. As the hours go by, we know more details, such as who is in charge of the project.

The honor has gone to Wayforward, responsible for sagas such as Shantae or River City Girls, of great success in the independent scene in recent years. Thanks to their work, Nintendo has noticed them to commission the project, and they have shown their satisfaction with the announcement through social networks.

It is a remake of the two games of the popular strategy sagaAdvance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp brings us, with a revamped visual section, the return of a mythical saga that stands out for its accessibility and its particular approach. If you are not sure what it is about, they are military strategy games in which we represent fictitious nations, with the aim of selling our adversary elaborating each step to take to bring us victory. It will be available on Switch from December 3.

It is not the only announcement made at the E3 conference with authorship. We also knew that, as we imagined, the Spanish from Mercury Steam are at the forefront of the new Metroid Dread.

