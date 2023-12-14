Although Nintendo has not confirmed the existence of the Switch's successor, the community is eager to learn about the company's next hardware. In this way, rumors are part of the daily lives of these people. It is so It was recently announced when the long-awaited Switch 2 will be revealed.

Through its social networks, Zippo, a famous Nintendo leaker, pointed out that The Big N plans to officially reveal the successor to the Switch between January and early February 2024, something similar to what the company did with its current console. However, at the moment there is no information that can support this statement and, of course, the Japanese company has not issued a statement affirming this.

While it is a matter of time before the reveal of Nintendo's next console, especially considering that the Switch hit the market in 2017, this possible revelation sounds crazy. Let's remember that a Pokémon Presents always takes place in February, which on this occasion, according to rumors, would give us a look at a game in the series, so the chances of seeing two presentations involving the Great early 2024 sounds pretty complicated.

With this, Zippo does not have a very successful track record when it comes to its predictions and leaks. In this way, many fans in the community have taken his recent statements with a grain of salt. Although it is not ruled out that Nintendo will finally unveil its next console in 2024, not many believe that this event will take place at the beginning of the year.

Let's remember that the existence of the Switch 2 is something that has gained great strength throughout this year. However, Nintendo has indicated that it still plans to support its current console for a couple more years. We can only wait and see what the company will do in the future. On related topics, Jet Force Gemini and more games are coming to Switch Online. Likewise, this is how it would look GTA VI running on this platform.

Editor's Note:

The days of the Nintendo Switch are already numbered, there is no doubt about that. However, it is still too early for the next console to be revealed. If I had to choose a date, it would be between September and November of next year, if that goes well. There's still a lot of content on the way to the current console, and there's no financial need to take the next step, at least so far.

Via: Nintendo.