Switzerland’s federal prosecutor has opened an investigation into UBS’s state-backed takeover of Credit Suisse, according to a statement issued Sunday by the attorney general. The Bern-based public prosecutor’s office is investigating possible breaches of the country’s criminal law by government officials, regulators and executives of the two banks that agreed to an emergency merger last month to prevent a collapse in the financial system. According to a note sent by the Prosecutor’s Office, there were numerous events surrounding Credit Suisse that made an investigation necessary: ​​”The Attorney General’s Office wants to proactively fulfill its mandate and has a responsibility to contribute to a clean Swiss financial system, and has A monitoring system has been put in place to be able to act immediately on any matter that falls within its area of ​​responsibility”, the note added.

However, the statement does not give any clue as to which aspects of the merger are the focus of the investigation, nor how long it might last. Both UBS and Credit Suisse declined to comment.

“It’s surprising that the prosecutor would comment,” said Mark Pieth, a professor emeritus at the University of Basel, where he has taught law and criminology. But the rescue “is so out of the ordinary that he had to say something.” Pieth said the prosecutor may be investigating violations of the secret terms of the agreement, as well as the decision by Swiss authorities to allow shareholders to recoup part of their investment, while holders of subprime debt, known in the industry as coconutsthey lost everything. In the deal announced on March 19 and orchestrated by the entities, the government, the central bank and the market regulator, UBS agreed to buy rival Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs (just over 3 billion euros).

The bank is trying to close the deal this month, according to Reuters. Analysts and politicians in the country have expressed their concern about the level of state support that the operation has had, with 260,000 million euros in liquidity and guarantees offered by the Government and the National Bank. A survey of Swiss economists found that almost half thought the Credit Suisse acquisition was not the best solution, and warned that the situation had dented Switzerland’s reputation as a banking center.

The bailout, which was also designed to help ensure global financial security after the fall of Silicon Valley Bank, has raised concerns among critics about the size of the merged bank, with $1.6 trillion in assets. and more than 120,000 employees around the world. Up to 30% of the workforce could lose their jobs due to the takeover bid, according to an anonymous UBS senior manager quoted in Swiss media.

