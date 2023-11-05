The Swiss prosecutor’s office for the canton of Graubünden has closed without charges the criminal investigation it opened after the death of Gino Mäder on June 16 at the Tour de Suisse. The young talent from Bahrain Victorious, 26 years old, fell on 15 June (fifth stage) during the descent from the Albula Pass at 90mph, and hit his head on the rocks of a water drain after a terrifying flight of 30 meters. Resuscitated, he was taken by helicopter to Chur hospital, but his condition was desperate and he died the following day. He was one of the best talents in international cycling: in 2021 he won the Ascoli Piceno stage of the Giro d’Italia and was part of the quartet on the track. The Prosecutor’s Office of the Canton of Graubünden declared that the organizers of the Tour de Suisse, those responsible for safety and the American Magnus Sheffield, who fell in the same place a few seconds earlier, were not at fault: they had all been questioned in the following days. Swiss magistrates immediately launched an investigation after the tragedy: an autopsy was carried out on Mäder’s body and his bicycle was examined.