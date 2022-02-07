Dubai (Union)

The Health and Fitness Week activities were concluded at the Swiss Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, with recommendations from experts on the importance of innovative and sustainable initiatives in addressing the growing concerns related to public health in light of the accelerating global urbanization.

The list of speakers during the event included Professor Nino Konzli, Director of the Swiss School of Public Health, and Dr. Carlos Duarte from King Abdullah University of Science and Technology. Experts discussed various topics, such as developmental perspectives, diet and healthy aging, the shortage of healthcare professionals, as well as water and sanitation issues.

Manuel Salchely, Commissioner-General of the Swiss Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “It must be emphasized that the world needs generations, scientists and committed citizens in the next stage, who actively and sincerely participate in creating sustainable solutions to current and future problems.”

For his part, Dante Larini, Project Manager for Swissinex Network in the Swiss Pavilion, said: “By 2050, more than two-thirds or 68 percent of the world’s population will live in urban areas, according to the United Nations. Therefore, it requires the adoption of major initiatives by the concerned parties, including governments, to ensure the preservation of public health at the grass-roots level, starting from the stage of conceptualizing strategic policies, and ending with their implementation on the ground.