The Swiss have said “no”. They refused by a large majority, Sunday, September 27, an initiative of the populist right which would have limited the immigration of nationals of the European Union, according to projections published shortly after the close of polling stations.

According to the polling institute gfs-Bern, voters rejected by 63% the so-called limitation initiative launched by the Democratic Union of the Center (UDC), the largest party in the country but which was opposed by all other political forces as well as the economic world. The populist right-wing party campaigned for a “controlled immigration”, considering that Switzerland “undergoes uncontrolled and disproportionate immigration” and that the “jobs are threatened”

The UDC therefore proposed to terminate the Agreement on the free movement of persons signed in 1999 with the European Union. But the other parties have come out strongly in favor of open borders with an EU which is Switzerland’s most important trading partner. Border regions rely heavily on labor from neighboring EU member countries.

The Swiss also voted in favor of a paternity leave of 2 weeks. They are thus ahead of their French neighbors. The government recently proposed to extend paternity leave from 14 to 28 days. According to the Elysee, the reform should enter into force in “mid-2021”.