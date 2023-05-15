According to the British newspaper, The Guardian, Ramadan, 60, is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a Swiss hotel in 2008.

Ramadan used to present himself as an academic amid questioning his qualifications, and when sexual scandals besieged him in 2017 and two French women accused him of rape for the first time, he disappeared from the scene.

The case of the grandson of the founder of the Brotherhood was seen as one of the most prominent issues raised in the framework of the “Me Too” campaign, which sought to expose harassers and sexual offenders.

As for the Swiss complainant, a woman who converted to Islam in her youth, she was forty years old when she was assaulted, according to the lawsuit.

The complainant, who received wide support from women’s rights organizations, says that she received threats because of the case, while she prefers to introduce her as “Brigitte” during the trial.

She said that she met Ramadan for the first time at a book signing ceremony in Geneva, Switzerland, and then continued contact between them through communication platforms.

Months later, Ramadan invited the woman to a cup of coffee in the hotel on the sidelines of a conference, then assaulted her in a manner described as “brutal” inside his room.

The Swiss judiciary filed 3 charges of rape against Ramadan, in connection with what happened on October 28, 2008, in addition to a charge related to forced sex.

Ramadan faces a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, while he denies the charges against him, telling the court that he is innocent, claiming that what was raised about him was “mere lies.”

Francois Zamray, the lawyer for the Swiss complainant, said in a press statement that the trial “opens the wounds of his client” because it reminds her of what she suffered for 15 years, but she is ready to perform the “duty of disclosure”, because the matter is not just a case for her.