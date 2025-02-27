

02/27/2025



Updated at 6:10 p.m.





Great expectation that has had among the Young Sevillists The initiative ‘Movistar LaLiga Stadium’, which has landed in the Hispanic capital with its innovative proposal that fuses football and technology, and that last season had more than 33,000 visitors throughout Spain. Thursday’s activity has had two of the men who They will be headlines in Rayo – Sevilla Saturday in Vallecas, a match in which those of pepper want to re -fall to goals greater than that of mere permanence.

This way, Djibril Sow and Rubén Vargas They have been signing autographs and taking pictures with all those Sevillista fans who have passed through the Movistar store located in Ronda de Capuchinos, 35. Swiss soccer players have had work, since the tails that were formed in the same street to access the event were considerable.

Large lines in the Movistar store of the Capuchin Round



Manuel Olmedo / ABC





The aforementioned store welcomes this itinerant experience until next Saturday, March 8. It is open to the public for free during business hours, from 10 am to 2 pm and from 5 pm to 8.30 pm from Monday to Friday and only tomorrow on Saturday.