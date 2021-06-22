Emeritus King Juan Carlos, getting into a vehicle in an image taken in Madrid in December 2017. Getty

Finma, the regulatory and supervisory body of the Swiss financial market, has opened a file to determine whether the private bank Mirabaud and Cie complied with the protocols and due diligence in opening the account of Juan Carlos I in which the 100 were deposited. million dollars (65 million euros) that the king emeritus received, in August 2008, from the Ministry of Finance of Saudi Arabia, according to sources in the case told EL PAÍS.

Finma is the equivalent institution in Spain to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV). A spokesman for this organization in Geneva said that this financial authority does not comment on “potential clients of Swiss banks or potential investigations against banks.”

The Swiss prosecutor Yves Bertossa has been investigating since 2018 about the movements of this account and maintains as investigated (prévenues) for an alleged aggravated money laundering to the Mirabaud and Cie bank, as a legal entity, the external account manager Arturo Fasana, the director of the Panamanian Lucum Foundation, Dante Canonica, under whose structure the money was placed, and Corinna Larsen, the examiga of Juan Carlos I.

In 2012, the former head of state ordered that the 65 million be “donated” to the latter and transferred to an account of the German consultancy at the Gonet and Cie bank in Nassau (Bahamas). Most of the money was later deposited with Fieldpoint Private Bank in the US.

The chief prosecutor of the Canton of Switzerland has taken statements several times from the bank’s main managers and associates, the last several days ago, to find out if the regulations that govern that country to prevent money laundering and the opening of accounts were respected by Politically Exposed Persons (PEP). Since the beginning of the investigation, the president of the entity, Yves Mirabaud, the retired former director Antoine Boissier, and the administrator Thevenoz, who held that position at the bank since 2013, have testified as witnesses.

From his statements, which this newspaper advanced, it is clear that neither the entity’s compliance department, which examines the opening of PEP accounts and watches over the entity’s reputation, nor the legal department officially knew that Juan Carlos I was your customer.

Only six of the members of the so-called Council of Associates of the Swiss entity knew that the beneficiary of the Panamanian foundation was the then head of the Spanish State and, secondly, his son Felipe VI. The Royal House has assured that the latter was unaware of the existence of this account. The form of the Panamanian Lucum Foundation was kept in a safe, in the bank’s central file, to which only the six associates have access. Mirabaud & Cie private bank was founded in 1819 and has offices in Spain.

“Were there clients that the compliance department and legal department did not know about?” Prosecutor Bertossa asked Yves Mirabaud, chairman of the entity’s board of directors and then a member of the exclusive Council of Associates, during an interrogation in Geneva in March of 2020.

“Clients, no, yes a beneficiary, namely the former king of Spain.” He is the only beneficiary known to only all the members of the Associates Council.

The prosecutor Bertossa has been able to prove that no one demanded or recommended that these 65 million be declared to the Spanish Treasury. Neither did the president of the Swiss bank where the money was deposited in August 2008, Yves Mirabaud; nor the owner of Gonet & Cie, the entity that received the 64.8 million donated in 2012 by the King Emeritus to Corinna Larsen from its Bahamas subsidiary; nor did Arturo Fasana, the external account manager, or Dante Canonica, the director of the Lucum foundation. None required Juan Carlos I to regularize his situation with the Spanish Tax Agency. And from their statements it is clear that everyone knew their fiscal opacity.

– Was the subject of the control of these assets discussed within the Council of Associates? [preguntó el fiscal Bertossa a Yves Mirabaud, presidente del consejo del banco y expresidente de la Asociación de Bancos Privados de Suiza].

-I do not remember. I don’t remember if it was talked about between 2008 and 2012 [respondió el banquero].

The investigations of the Swiss regulatory body and the investigation of the prosecutor Bertossa, which once again focuses on the bank and its executives, could lead to the latter deciding in the coming weeks to extend its accusations with new crimes to the financial institution if it accredits that due diligence was not acted on in the opening of the account and in the management of the millionaire funds of Juan Carlos I, according to sources close to the case. They affirm that Finma has delegated some of the inquiries to the prosecutor investigating this case to determine if the due diligence required by this regulatory body was carried out.

The private bank Mirabaud forced Juan Carlos I to cancel his Swiss account in 2012 with 64.8 million when the scandal of the elephant hunting in Botswana broke out and that his client was the front page of the international press for this event, according to the statement from Yves Mirabaud, former president of the bank and several executives of the financial institution, to the chief prosecutor of Geneva.

­­­­­­