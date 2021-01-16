The Swiss company Zurich Insurance Group does not comment on the information that it plans to refuse insurance for the construction of the Russian Nord Stream pipeline due to the threat of US sanctions, reports RIA News…

“For confidentiality reasons, we do not comment on any customer relationship,” said Thomas Baer, ​​spokesman for the Zurich Insurance Group.

However, he noted that the position of the company remains unchanged. According to Baer, ​​Zurich Insurance Group does not have a comprehensive compliance system and is committed to fully comply with all sanctions rules.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that the Swiss company Zurich Insurance Group intends to refuse to insure work related to the construction of the Russian gas pipeline Nord Stream-2. It was noted that the reason for this decision was the threat of further restrictive US measures against the project.

The Nord Stream 2 project envisages the laying of two lines of a gas pipeline from the Russian coast through the Baltic Sea to Germany. The United States actively opposes the construction of the pipeline, promoting its liquefied natural gas to Europe. Washington periodically imposes sanctions against the project.

At the end of last year, the operator Nord Stream 2 AG, with the help of the Fortuna pipelayer, completed an unfinished section of the gas pipeline located in German waters. Previously, Nord Stream 2 confirmed that construction work on the unfinished section, located in Danish waters, will resume from 15 January.