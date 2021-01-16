The Swiss company Zurich Insurance Group has not confirmed or denied the Bloomberg agency’s announcement of its intention to stop providing insurance services for the construction of the Nord Stream 2 (SP-2) gas pipeline. This was announced on January 16 by the official representative of the company Thomas Bayer.

“For reasons of confidentiality, we do not comment on the relationship with any client,” TASS quotes him.

Earlier that day, Bloomberg reported that Zurich Insurance Group intends to stop providing insurance services for the construction of the SP-2 gas pipeline. According to agency sources, the decision was made “due to the threat of further US sanctions against the project.”

The report notes that a company spokesman declined to provide information regarding its relationship with customers. According to the agency, companies working on the project may turn to other insurers, including in Russia.

On the eve it became known that the construction of “Nord Stream – 2” in the waters of Denmark is scheduled to be completed in May. In accordance with the schedule, the start of work is scheduled for the second half of January. The pipe-laying will then continue in Germany.

On January 13, the US State Department warned a number of European companies, which, according to its assumptions, are helping in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, about the possible risk of imposing sanctions against them by the US authorities.