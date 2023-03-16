March 16, 2023 09:31
Troubled Swiss bank Credit Suisse announced its intention to borrow up to 50 billion francs ($54 billion) from the Swiss central bank, shortly after its share price fell to a record low.
Credit Suisse said in a statement published in the early hours of this morning that “Credit Suisse is taking decisive action to enhance its cash liquidity in a precautionary manner, with its intention to exercise the option to borrow from the Swiss Central Bank up to 50 billion francs according to the covered loan mechanism in addition to a short-term liquidity mechanism.” .
The statement added that “Credit Suisse also announces offers from Credit Suisse International to buy back some major debt securities, to obtain liquidity of about 3 billion francs.”
This comes at a time when Credit Suisse shares declined yesterday by 24.24%, after news that its largest shareholders did not intend to pump more money into it. In an attempt to calm market concerns, the Swiss National Bank and the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority said yesterday evening that they will support Credit Suisse with the required liquidity if necessary.
They added that there are currently no indications of risks to Swiss financial institutions due to the recent collapse of the two US banks, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.
A source familiar with the matter said yesterday that the Credit Suisse Group asked the Central Bank of Switzerland and the Financial Market Supervisory Authority to issue a statement announcing its support for the bank.
