The panic in the markets on Monday brought down practically all stock indices and most currencies worldwide due to fears of an economic recession in the United States, as well as a tightening of monetary policy by the central bank of Japan. But among emerging market currencies, the hardest hit was the Mexican peso, something that made Mexicans nervous. The fall of the Mexican peso has to do with its economic integration with the United States, with the fact that assets in pesos have lost appeal and with its status as the easiest currency to liquidate among peer countries.

The stock market episode began last week, when the Bank of Japan raised its reference interest rate from between 0 and 0.1% to 0.25%. This affected the Mexican currency because market operators had been exchanging the carry trade: a short-term investment strategy in which they borrow money in yen, since it has an interest rate close to 0%, to invest in instruments in Mexican pesos, with a rate of 11%. Since Mexico represents a riskier bet than Japan, many investors preferred to return to investing in yen once the rate rose last Tuesday, causing the Mexican peso to fall.

Then came a US jobs report showing the country had added just 114,000 jobs in July, below the 175,000 expected. Alarm bells rang loudly because economists have been warning of a slowdown in the world’s largest economy for months. The report changed expectations from a slowdown to a recession, with Mexico, the US’s main trading partner, being the hardest hit. This sent the currency into further decline.

As if these reasons were not enough to sell pesos and buy other more attractive currencies, the fact that the Mexican currency is the easiest to liquidate among emerging countries is added to the list of reasons. According to the most recent data from the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), the Mexican peso is the sixteenth most traded currency in the world, positioning itself as the third most traded currency among developing countries, surpassed by the Chinese renminbi and the Indian rupee. Unlike the renminbi and the rupee, the Mexican currency is quoted 24 hours a day, 5 days a week. This has made it a currency that is not easy to trade. proxy to bet on emerging markets in general. If on Monday investors wanted to reduce their exposure to assets from emerging countries, the first to sell, as they are the most liquid, are those denominated in Mexican pesos.

Mexicans have experienced episodes that few countries would understand. At the end of June 2016, for example, they woke up to the news that the peso had lost 7% of its value against the dollar because the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union, a referendum known as Brexit. The currency recovered about 4% of its value the next day. Three weeks later, the Mexican peso fell more than 1%, more than any other emerging-market currency except the Turkish lira, after news broke that the Turkish military was attempting to carry out a coup. Both episodes can be explained by the fact that the Mexican peso was used as a signal currency for investors to get rid of their positions in emerging markets as quickly as possible, without the reason having anything to do with Mexico.

A couple of months ago, the currency fell for internal reasons. In the June 2 elections, the ruling party, Morena, and its allies won a majority in Congress, making it easier to approve reforms to eliminate regulators and change the judiciary. Investors reacted with great fear and in the following days the currency lost 10% of its value against the dollar.

“Monday was the perfect storm and this time the fall of the peso is justified,” said Gabriela Siller, director of analysis at Banco Base. But this time, says Siller, the fall of the Mexican currency is not only due to its particularities. “Mexico depends on the United States economy, which is said to be in a recession and, in addition, the peso had benefited from the carry trade whose performance has been reduced by the appreciation of the yen and the increase in interest rates by the central bank of Japan,” she summarizes. The economist and her team expect the exchange rate to close the year between 18.50 and 20 pesos per dollar, depending on the performance of the US economy.

“The peso will continue to be affected because if the US is slowing down, we will continue to see bad employment data, this should be reflected in the remittances sent by compatriots and in exports from Mexico,” concludes the specialist. “On the other hand, if there is less attractiveness for the carry tradeeverything adds up to the fact that the Mexican peso continues to show high volatility.”

