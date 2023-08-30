The women’s teams of Barcelona and América show a message of support for Jennifer Hermoso, at the Azteca stadium, this Tuesday. Jose Mendez (EFE)

The soccer players are fed up that a macho act has tarnished their peak moment. The fact that Spain has won its first Women’s World Cup against England has been relegated by the non-consensual kiss of Luis Rubiales, president of the Spanish Football Federation, to Jenni Hermoso. The pitch has been one of the spaces in which the players have shown their solidarity towards their colleague, the 10th from Spain, the former Barcelona goalscorer and also a star in Mexico.

The Azteca stadium, a field that is still enchanted by the glories of Maradona and Pelé, was given over to women’s soccer this Tuesday. For the first time, the women’s Barcelona played at the mythical soccer venue against América Femenil, current Mexican soccer champions. At the same time, in northern Mexico, the five-time Tigres champions faced Real Madrid, where the Mexican Kenti Robles plays. It was a night of women’s soccer at a time when the entire community of players has come together in solidarity with Hermoso. Before both friendly matches, the soccer players posed with a sign: “It’s over. You are not alone!”. From the Mexican dressing room there was a shirt that said “Jenni, for you and for all”.

“Now that we are together, now that they do see us, let the Rubiales go, they are going to fall, they are going to fall!” and “Out with Rubiales, machismo no longer fits!”, chanted the fans of the so-called Barra Feminista, a group of followers of women’s soccer who try to remove the macho, homophobic and pejorative charge from the stands of their country. The banners in support of Jenni Hermoso focused on the message that Alexia Putellas wrote after Rubiales’ incendiary appearance: “It’s over.” Before the game, the Spanish Andrea Pereira, today a soccer player for America, commented that the crisis in the Spanish Federation was a matter of time. “We had been seeing things that should not be from a federation for a long time. At last, with this unpleasant event, everyone has gone as one with the team and with the women. That is positive, although it takes the focus away from sports. This should have happened long before,” said the former Red player.

Rubiales’ non-consensual kiss to Hermoso triggered global outrage, which increased when the federation refused to resign and made a claim that undermined his reputation. So far, Rubiales remains in office. The Spanish Prosecutor’s Office began an investigation into the federation’s leader for a possible crime of sexual assault. FIFA, through the Disciplinary Commission, provisionally suspended him for 90 days. And in the streets of Madrid, hundreds of women came out to protest this Monday with slogans such as “It’s not a spike, it’s an aggression”, in reference to Rubiales’ attempt to explain the sudden kiss to Hermoso, which the player herself disapproved of. by assuring that she was not respected and was “the victim of an attack.”

Hermoso was a surprise for Mexico when he left Barcelona to join Pachuca, one of the clubs that has best invested in the category. The club gave him a lavish welcome with messages of support from Hugo Sánchez, Rafa Márquez and Hristo Stoichkov. In its first year, the team was led by the Spanish and reached the final of the Liga MX Femenil. His brilliant path to the title was prevented by the soccer players of America. In Mexico, the leadership of Mexican soccer condemned, without mentioning Rubiales, the act that occurred after the World Cup final despite being distant from other cases. “Beyond the fact that the event occurred outside our jurisdiction, it is an event that reminds us that we cannot let our guard down as a society and we must continue working to make our League a space in which any woman can feel safe,” they wrote in a statement a few days ago. Women’s football is still standing and in defense of Hermoso.

