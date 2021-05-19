Eight recreation areas and three swimming areas will open in the Tyumen region from May 20. Thus, the bathing season officially starts in the region on Thursday.

You can spend time on the Tura River, on the Yuzhny, Voinovsky and Plekhanovsky ponds, on the flooded quarries Utiny, Shkolny and Severny, on the lake in the Serebryanye Kluch park. In these places, the beach areas are not organized, you cannot swim there, but you are allowed to relax by the water, the portal writes. “Our town”…

Swimming is allowed on Lake Verkhneye Krivoye in the region of Verkhny Bor, on Lake Lipovoye, 25 km from the bypass road, as well as on the Lesnoy pond near the forest area of ​​CHPP-2.

The Department of Municipal Services clarified that before the opening of the swimming season, the sanitary condition of the water was checked on the reservoirs. It turned out that the water does not meet the SanPiN requirements at the Olovyannikov pond, Tsimlyanskoe and Krugloye lakes.

Earlier, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center, Roman Vilfand, reported that the resort season in the resorts of the Krasnodar Territory will begin in the second half of June, and in the Crimea – ten days later. It is during this period that the water will warm up to +22 degrees.