Swimming coach @ whynot0818 posted on the platform TikTok a video in which she throws a baby in winter clothes into the pool. The video has collected over ten million views and hundreds of thousands of likes.

An instructor named Shannon teaches survival lessons on the water. The footage shows how she stands in the pool and deliberately pushes the girl into the water face forward. The baby comes up, flounders and screams, while Shannon stands by and watches the baby’s behavior. “Crying = breathing! We want to ensure that our children float to the surface face up, ”the video says.

“What if you never hear your baby cry again because you haven’t taught him a lesson in survival on the water?” – Shannon explained under the publication.

American swimming instructors actively use this technique to teach children how to swim to the surface. Since babies cannot raise their heads in water, the ability to roll from belly to back can save their lives. As a rule, it takes a child several months to master this technique.

Earlier it was reported that near the English city of Scarborough, North Yorkshire, a child carried away at sea survived thanks to advice from a documentary. The boy lay on his back and called for help.