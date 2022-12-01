A movie has arrived on Netflix that has more than one fascinated. “The Swimmers”, starring Nathalie and Manal Issatakes the viewer to know the journey that Yursa and Sarah Mardini had to make in real life to survive the war in Syria.

With “The Swimmers” as the tape of the moment, more than one wonders what happened to the sisters. Yes ok investigates the life of Yursa, who continued with her swimming training Y He managed to go to the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Olympics, it was not specified in broad strokes what happened to Sarah, his sister.

Sarah Mardini: why was she detained in Greece for 107 days?

From refugee to being imprisoned in a Greek jail. As Mardini recounted in the 2020 TEDx Talks, she achieved international fame in 2015 alongside her sister and her Olympic swimmer Yusra by swimming across the frozen Aegean Sea. Both helped 18 people who, like them, were on a boat trying to reach Lesbos, Greece.

With their trip culminating in Berlin, Germany, the sisters arranged for their family to travel to Germany to start a new life. After achieving this, Yusra focused on training her to reach the Olympic Games and Sarah decided to work for the refugees.

This activity caused her to be accused of human trafficking, espionage and belonging to a criminal organization in 2018 for the simple fact of helping citizens who, like her and her sister, came to Lesbos to escape the war. She was detained, along with two companions, for 107 days.

“They arrested me because, basically, I was on the coast every night, delivering water, blankets and translating for the arriving refugees,” he said of his arrest in a TED interview.

The Greek Police accused her of these crimes for being a member of the NGO Emergency Response Center International (ERCI), which aims to help refugees arriving on the island of Lesbos from Turkey. For belonging to this group, the authorities ask for 20 years in jail.

The story behind Sarah and Yusra Mardini from “The Swimmers”. Photo: Netflix

Among the last that was known about her case, it was reported that, in 2022, she was able to enter Greece to appear before the authorities. She “was before the Prosecutor’s Office to confirm that they have nothing to contribute to the investigation and that she is innocent. The trial will take place on January 10, 2023,” Free Humanitarians shared on their social media. The investigations are still ongoing.

Sarah Mardini spoke to THR about the success of “The Swimmers”