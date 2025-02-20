Olympic swimmer Ona Carbonell is waiting for her third child, Fruit of his relationship with former Gimnasta Pablo Ibáñez. “The family continues to grow,” he said on his Instagram with a photo in which he is with his two older children, Kai and Teo.

Kai was born in 2020, and Teo, in 2022. The swimmer faces her third pregnancy with great happiness. Since he retired, in 2023, ONA has dedicated himself to the family and to write. He has also participated in a documentary about her and her sports achievements, which was presented in 2002, shortly before her second child was born.

Also, within her change of course, she was the winner of the TErcera edition of MASTECHEF Celebrity.

The swimmer and her boyfriend met In the San Cugat High Performance Centerin Barcelona. Since then they have founded a family that will be extended within a few months.