Once again, a common bird, those who are used to seeing in rural and urban environments, has earned the little recommended Bird of the Year badge, the communication campaign organized since 1988 by the scientific and conservation society SEO / BirdLife. The swift has been the winner in this newly released 2021, with 49.48% of the votes, compared to two species that have already been finalists on other occasions: the the gray shrike (27.15%) and the Montagu’s harrier (23.27%).

Being chosen Bird of the Year is bad news: it means that you are an increasingly rare species and that protection and conservation measures are urgently needed. This is the case of the tireless swift, which has lost 27.2% of its populations since 1998, according to SEO / BirdLife data. “The objective is to focus on a species that needs special attention, either because of its poor state of conservation or because it symbolizes the urgency to protect the habitats that host it and stop the causes that are causing its unfavorable state of conservation,” he explains. this organization.

«The swift joins the already long list of common birds, which have always accompanied us in our neighborhoods and towns, which are suffering a population decline. That we see fewer sparrows, fewer swallows or fewer swifts is not anecdotal but a powerful clear alarm signal that we are facing an unprecedented ecological crisis that should force us to rethink our relationship with nature. The current development model does not work, it is not prepared to face the two great challenges that humanity has and whose effects we are already noticing: climate change and the loss of biodiversity »says the CEO of SEO / BirdLife, Asuncion Ruiz.

Biodiversity crisis



And he adds: «The current global crisis we are experiencing requires a new approach to nature conservation, and to go beyond the protection of the most threatened species and the areas of greatest interest as islands of nature. The new reality forces us to integrate the conservation of nature with the development of human activities and the places where we live and work. The common swift will allow society to understand that we have to change the model if we do not want our skies to be speechless.

The way of life of swifts is astonishing: «These birds have adapted to life in the air in such a way that they can spend up to a year without perching at any time, eating, drinking and sleeping while flying continuously. Only at the time of nesting do they need to perch, something that they will always do in the heights, usually in buildings, since they have serious problems to take flight in case of accidentally falling to the ground. It is, therefore, a migratory bird closely linked to the urban environment and very close to human beings, and their towns and cities, “recalls SEO / BirdLife.

Both common and pale swifts return year after year to breed in the same buildings. Sometimes, when arriving from Africa, they find their breeding areas destroyed by rehabilitation works, or it even happens that the works begin with the swifts inside their nests. “In these situations you can see the desperation of adult swifts to find the missing entrance to their nests”, warns SEO / BirdLife.

Nest protection



«This threat to the species can be easily avoided with a good knowledge of its breeding grounds and guidelines for action for building owners, architects, surveyors and farm managers, so that they avoid the works during the reproductive period and preserve the holes that they use to breed in the rehabilitations, and integrating in the rehabilitated buildings artificial nests that offer an alternative to the missing breeding places «. In fact, in anticipation of the desired increase in building renovations to improve their consumption and energy efficiency that we will see in the coming years, the conservation organization considers it especially important to implement these types of measures.

«In this way, it will contribute to make the ecological transition in Spain exemplary. In some countries and cities there are already legal requirements that must be fulfilled in any work that may affect urban biodiversity, undoubtedly one of the challenges in which we must advance in our country “, insists SEO / BirdLife.

Evolution of the population decline of the common swift. / SEO / BIRDLIFE

Swifts are protected at the state level (List of Species under Special Protection Regime) and also at the international level (Bird Directive and Berne Convention), as are their nests, chickens and eggs. One of their main threats is the destruction of their breeding places. The elimination or destruction of nests of protected birds is a practice prohibited by Spanish, European and international legislation.

«The year of the swift will place urban biodiversity at the center of SEO / BirdLife’s action, which has been working in this line for a decade. Neighborhoods and towns must be naturalized, in all their dimensions, in order to turn the spaces in which we live and work into allies against the loss of biodiversity and climate change and, with it, in tools that improve our health and our quality of life. It will also be necessary to work in the field, especially in reducing the use of pesticides and fertilizers, both in the natural environment and in urban environments, to improve the conservation status of the insects, on which swifts and other birds feed. insectivorous. Without bugs, there is no life «, Asunción Ruiz recalls.