As one of the characters that appears in it would say, the promo with which Telecinco announces its new season gives cringe, although in order not to upset the RAE I will say grim. If you have managed to avoid it, I will tell you. There is a mother overwhelmed by circumstances and a child abducted by violent video games; There is also no shortage of the rebellious daughter and the father who, to subvert the roles, since we are in the 21st century for a reason, collaborates in the household chores. As intergenerationality is essential, a grandmother appears who cannot cope with virtual reality glasses, the rampant ageism that is associating a certain age with digital ignorance seems hilarious to them. To make it even more stomach-churning, after the sympathetic chaos the pack calms down in front of the friendly sounds of the friendly screen. with you always They have baptized it, a motto that sounds more like a threat. That this exercise in outdated manners is the one chosen to appeal to the viewers of 2023 shows what we suspected: in Fuencarral they have lost the sense of reality, the virtual and the tangible.

Although we enjoy the conspiracy, after the decline of Telecinco there is not so much politics as the fed-up of its viewers. Instead of looking for formulas to perpetuate their leadership, they trusted in the elasticity of their audience’s appetites and while they enthralledly asked the Kantar Media mirror who was the most beautiful in the kingdom of Compartirthe rival rearmed.

When analyzing the decline of Telecinco we tend to ignore that its audience has not vanished, but taken refuge in Antena 3. The once sad network has managed to reinvent itself and offer the family programming that its rival craves today after always having despised it. The one that even families that only exist in the minds of advertisers like.

