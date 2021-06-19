The sweet sound of betrayal: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, June 19, 2021, at 9.20 pm on Rai 2, Il sweet sound of betrayal is broadcasted, a 2019 Thriller / Crime film with Gina Holden, Helena Mattsson, Danielle C. Ryan, Max Ryan, Tim Fields Cameron Root. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Danielle Turner, a talented violinist, is in a relationship with James Hart, an attractive and charismatic conductor. On a tour that represents her big break, she feels guilty for jeopardizing her relationship with her sister Heidi. Back in her hometown, she hopes to make peace with Heidi and recover their relationship. However, he does not know that James is not only a married man but that he is to Victoria, a psychologically unstable woman who is willing to do anything for revenge.

The sweet sound of betrayal: the cast of the film

We saw the plot of The Sweet Sound of Betrayal, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors:

Max Ryan

Gina Holden

Helena Mattsson

Danielle C. Ryan

Tim Fields

Cameron Root

Tyler Clark

Klea Scott

John Suazo

Ruby York

Renata Ribeiro II

Kelly Vanryan

Zachary Chicos

Mark Krenik

Daphne O’Neal

Streaming and tv

Where to see The sweet sound of betrayal on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs today – 19 June 2021 – at 9.20 pm on Rai 2. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform.