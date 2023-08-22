The sweet scent of love: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rai 1

Tonight, Tuesday 22 August 2023, at 21.20 on Rai 1, The Sweet Scent of Love is broadcast, a 2021 sentimental comedy film directed by Mark Jean with Eloise Mumford and Brant Daugherty. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

The film takes place in Windward, a small town located on an island in Puget Sound, in the North West of the United States. The town, whose economy is mainly based on tourism, is going through a period of difficulty due to the lack of visitors. In this context, the events of the two protagonists of the story Matt (Brant Daugherty) and Annie (Eloise Mumford) begin. The two, in addition to being friends since childhood, are the owners of two local historians of the island: he manages the Duval Boulangerie, the bakery founded by his father, the very French Jean Pierre Duval (Serge Houde), of which he is not absolutely up to it, she, after her father fell ill, had to abandon her artistic ambitions to take care of the family diner at McBride’s Diner. The opportunity to improve Winward’s financial fortunes arises when wealthy benefactress Kathryn Dean (Brenda Crichlow) takes Philip Chandler’s (Oliver Rice) famous ballet company to rehearse on the island. Philip quickly sets his sights on Annie, while Matt, attracted to lead dancer Nicole (Maude Green), suddenly begins to excel at her work, churning out goodies. Its outstanding baking skills lead to an economic renaissance for the island, attracting many tourists. Although all the citizens encourage the story between Matt and Nicole, in the hope that the skill of the baker will continue to bring prosperity to the island, the people close to them know that in reality the right woman for him is Annie…

The Sweet Smell of Love: The Cast

We’ve seen the plot of The Sweet Smell of Love, but what’s the full cast for the movie? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Eloise MumfordAnnie McBride

Brant DaughertyMatt Duval

Maude GreenNicole

Haig SutherlandWalter Rasmussen

Elysia RotaruMary

Brenda CrichlowKathryn Dean

Serge HoudeJean Pierre Duval

Oliver RicePhilip Chandler

Doron BellTim

Nathaniel ArcandLyle

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Sweet Scent of Love on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, is broadcast tonight – 22 August 2023 – at 21.20 on Rai 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.