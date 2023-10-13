SIGEP, the International Exhibition of Artisan Ice Cream, Pastry, Bakery and Coffee of the Italian Exhibition Group, will be held at the Rimini fair from 20 to 24 January, an appointment to discover the latest news, innovations and trends in Sweet Foodservice. A meeting place to dialogue with companies and professionals, to discuss the sector’s scenarios and an opportunity for business, networking, professional updating and sharing. With the aim of also creating new business opportunities by encouraging dialogue between operators and the best excellences from the ecosystem of startups and innovative SMEs, SIGEP has decided to further develop the entire Start-Up area with the involvement and main partnership of ANGI, National Association of Young Innovators, a point of reference for innovation and digital in Italy.

The initiative aims to consolidate its role as an incubator like SIGEP and IEG, and thanks to the ANGI network, to strengthen its physical and digital presence in the innovation ecosystem. The call for startups, therefore, aims to create an exhibition area entirely reserved for innovative Start-Ups and young Italian companies that offer technologies, services and solutions in the sweet foodservice sector. Start-Ups registered in the business register in the special section of innovative Start-Ups can apply to participate in the initiative. The applications received meeting the requirements referred to in the previous point will be evaluated by a committee for the assignment of startup prizes based on each category. Only the first 30 start-ups that have obtained the highest score based on the evaluation carried out according to the criteria indicated in this expression of interest will be selected.

The selected Start-Ups will be able to access the project and compete for the Start-up prize. Each area will be set up with an exhibition project designed to enhance interaction with the public and generate business opportunities. Your expression of interest must be sent no later than 12pm on Thursday 30 November 2023 according to the methods described on this website. “We are pleased to have started this very important collaboration with SIGEP which represents the point of reference for the entire supply chain it represents. As ANGI we are honored to be able to give our contribution and precious added value to the valorisation of the Innovation Area where we can give voice and prestige to the best Italian innovators, creating a path of values ​​in which to support the excellence of our country’s ecosystem”, commented the President of ‘ANGI, Gabriele Ferrieri.

“Since its inception, SIGEP has positioned itself as an incubator of innovation and progress in the world of Dolce foodservice and this year reconfirms the presence of the Start-up area within the Innovation District, the beating heart of the fair for the development of ideas of business, with the Vision Plaza hosting the conferences and awards ceremonies for innovative projects. We are very pleased to be supported by ANGI in promoting dialogue and business opportunities between companies, investors and young startuppers, who together can synergistically promote the innovation of products and services in Italy and beyond the border”, states Flavia Morelli, Group Exhibition Manager of the Food&Beverage division of Italian Exhibition Group.