

12/12/2024



The Swedish Prosecutor’s Office has decided to archive the investigation into an alleged rape, linked to a stay in Stockholm for lack of evidence. Kylian Mbappé and its environment.

This was announced this Thursday by the Swedish public ministry without ever mentioning the French footballer from Real Madrid.

“My assessment is that the evidence is not sufficient to move forward and, therefore, the investigation is closed,” explains prosecutor Marina Chirakova in a statement.

[Noticia en desarrollo]