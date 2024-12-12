The Swedish Prosecutor’s Office announced this Thursday the closure due to lack of evidence of the preliminary investigation into an alleged rape committed in October in a Stockholm hotel in which Swedish media linked the French Real Madrid player Kylian Mbappé.

“During the investigation, one person was identified as a ‘reasonable suspect’ of rape and two cases of sexual offense, but My assessment is that the evidence is not enough to continue and that is why the case is closed.“said prosecutor Marina Chirakova in a statement.

Neither in a previous statement from October nor in this one did the Prosecutor’s Office mention the French playerwho had been implicated by information in various Swedish media, which he denied. According to Swedish public television SVTamong others, Mbappé was the person who had the status of “reasonable suspect”, the lowest level of suspicion in the Swedish Penal Code.

Mbappé spent two days in the Swedish capital at the beginning of October, taking advantage of the fact that he had free time and that he had not been called up by the French team due to discomfort in the femoral biceps of his left leg. In Stockholm he was accompanied by several friends and visited restaurants and nightclubs, according to Swedish tabloids, which published a photo of him leaving a venue.

The Swedish Police carried out a search in the same hotel where the French star stayed, according to images broadcast by the media in this Nordic country. “FAKE NEWS!!! It is already becoming predictable, as if by chance on the eve of the hearing,” the player himself wrote the same day on the social network He was alluding to his dispute with Paris Saint-Germain.

In a recent interview with Canal Plus France, Mbappé said he had “never” felt worried about the case. Although he acknowledged that “there is a lot of noise,” he said he had tried to concentrate on his work. “If Justice summons me, I will simply go,” he added then.