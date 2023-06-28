The Stockholm police allowed to burn the Koran at the mosque on the first day of Eid al-Adha

The Swedish police allowed a protest action with the burning of the Koran at the main mosque in Stockholm on the first day of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha. It is reported by Agence France Presse (AFP), reports RIA News.

According to the agency, Swedish law enforcement officers allowed the organizer of the action to burn the Koran at the beginning of the Muslim three-day holiday.

Earlier, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said he hoped for the country’s entry into NATO at the summit of the alliance, which will be held in Vilnius on July 11-12. At the same time, he stressed that he had no confidence in this.

In early 2023, a scandal erupted between Turkey and Sweden over the burning of the Koran near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm. Against the backdrop of this action, Ankara refused to approve Stockholm’s application to join NATO.