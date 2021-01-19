Russia’s withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty (OON) will deprive Sweden of the opportunity to enjoy its benefits. This is reported on January 19 RT with reference to the request of the Swedish MP Markus Wichel, sent to the Minister of Defense of the country, Peter Hultkvist.

“Now, unfortunately, there are many indications that the treaty is falling apart, as Russia announced its intention to withdraw from it. Therefore, we will no longer be able to receive as much information about the forces deployed in our immediate vicinity as before, ”the document says.

The parliamentarian stressed that given Sweden’s lack of reconnaissance satellites until recently, the Don, which is an element of arms control and contributes to the formation of an “atmosphere of trust and security,” served the country’s good.

According to Vikhel, thanks to the Treaty, the Swedish military could receive information about the potential of the Russian Federation in areas significant in Sweden by means of reconnaissance flights over Russia.

In addition, in his request, the deputy asked whether the head of the Kingdom’s Ministry of Defense has any plans to take any measures so that Sweden has more data “about the forces deployed in the near abroad.”

On the eve of the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying pointed out that Russia’s withdrawal from the Treaty was inevitable because of the US position on this issue. She noted that Moscow made attempts to preserve the Don, but did not receive a positive reaction either from Washington or from its other participants.

Earlier, on January 17, the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia Maria Zakharova stressed that the country’s withdrawal from the Don is not a demonstration for the new administration of the US President-elect Joe Biden.

On January 15, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that Russia was starting domestic procedures for the country’s withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty.

According to Zakharova, the withdrawal of the United States from the DON upset the balance of interests of the states parties to the treaty. She explained that surveillance over the territory of the United States has become closed for Russia, while the American side can receive information about the Russian Federation through NATO members, being the leader of the alliance.

In late November 2020, Assistant to the President of the United States Robert O’Brien confirmed that Washington is no longer a member of the Don.

The Open Skies Treaty was signed in 1992 and entered into force in 2002. It allows member states to conduct reconnaissance flights over each other’s territories.