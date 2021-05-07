Sweden defeated Finland in their third place match at the World Junior Championships.

The meeting, which took place on Thursday, May 6, in Frisco, Texas, ended with a score of 8: 0. “Sport-Express”…

The goals were scored by Isak Rosen (6th and 60th minutes), Simon Robersson (20), Simon Edvinsson (24), Albert Sjöberg (26), Oliver Moberg (46), Noah Hasa (52), Noah Ostlund (55) …

Sweden has won bronze medals at the Junior World Championships for the fifth time.

Teams from Russia and Canada will play in the final match of the tournament. The game will take place on Friday, May 7 and will start at 04:00 Moscow time.