Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström said on January 21 that Islamophobic provocations are terrible, but despite this, freedom of expression has been established in the country.

Rasmus Paludan, leader of the Danish far-right Hard Deal party, burned a Koran outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm on Saturday. It was reported that the man received permission to carry out this action.

Billstrom also pointed out that the action did not mean that the Swedish authorities support Islamophobia.

“Islamophobic provocations are terrible. There is far-reaching freedom of expression in Sweden, but this does not mean that the Swedish government or I myself support the beliefs expressed,” the minister wrote on Twitter.

After that, the press secretary of the President of Turkey, Ibrahim Kalin, said that the burning of the Koran is a clear crime of hatred, and condemned it. He urged not to encourage such crimes and Islamophobia.

The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry also condemned the action of burning the Koran. The head of the department, Salem Abdullah al-Jaber al-Sabah, called on the international community to fulfill its obligations to stop such actions, reject all forms of hatred and extremism, and bring those responsible to justice.

Prior to this, a rally by supporters of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) banned in Turkey was held in Stockholm, at which a number of insulting statements and gestures were made against Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. Including Erdogan’s mannequin was hung upside down at the action.

After that, the Stockholm city prosecutor’s office refused to investigate the action, not finding discrediting information in the actions of the protesters. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu criticized this decision.

Against this background, Ankara canceled the visit of Swedish Defense Minister Paul Jonsson, which was to take place on January 27.

Erdogan later warned that Ankara’s relations with Stockholm could become more strained if Sweden did not take action against the PKK. The Turkish President added that the PKK is holding its actions not only in Sweden, but also in Finland, Germany, France and England.

Relations between Turkey and Sweden are complicated by the entry of the kingdom together with Finland into NATO. In June 2022, Ankara presented ten conditions to lift their veto on their membership. One of the points was a proposal to support Turkey in its fight against terrorist organizations recognized by Ankara, including the PKK.