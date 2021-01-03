The Finnish national team, having beaten the Swedish team in the playoffs of the youth world ice hockey championship, reaches the semifinals of the tournament, which takes place in Edmonton, Canada. TASS…

The quarterfinal match ended with the score 3: 2 in favor of the Finns. Among Antti Pennanen’s charges were Anri Nikkanen (26th minute), Anton Lundell (52) and Roni Hirvonen (60). On the losing team, the goals were scored by Lucas Raymond (15) and Elmer Soderblom (17).

Earlier, the Russian team snatched a place in the semifinals from the German hockey players, the Russians beat the German team with a score of 2: 1.

On Sunday, the Canadians will face the Czechs, and the US team will face Slovakia. The final of the competition will take place on January 6.