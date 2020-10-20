The police are investigating the scene of the incident in Marbella. JOSÉ SÁNCHEZ / VIDEO: ATLAS

They were already popularly known on the Costa del Sol as Swedish and achieved fame for their ruthless performances. Executions at point blank range, in the middle of the street, hooded, from a bicycle, or inside a car, from a large displacement motorcycle, at the exit of a communion, at the door of a house … Although they are of Arab origin, they came from from Malmö (Sweden), hence its name. They were a band of nine, led by two pairs of brothers. None of them reach the age of 30. Pursued by the Swedish authorities, who linked them to up to ten murders in that country, they intended to establish their headquarters in Malaga. But the Police dealt their coup de grace this week: “It must be clear that the Costa del Sol is not and will not be an easy place for criminals to settle,” say the agents of the Unit against Crime and Organized Crime of the National Police (UDYCO), who blame this group for at least two of the six murders that have recently been committed in this area of ​​Spain, a strategic place for the bosses of organized crime gangs. “We have not known a more violent group so far,” say the agents.

On May 12, a man dressed in black on a black 500 cc motorcycle without a license plate stuck a gun through the window of the car in which he was traveling David Ávila Ramos, known as Maradona in the world of the narco marbell, and fired five shots at him. It happened at the exit of his son’s communion, in front of the church of San Pedro de Alcántara, as if it were a mafia movie. He was 37 years old, a lifetime dedicated to cocaine trafficking, several outstanding debts and several notices. “In the month of May they set fire to his gym, in that same municipality, driving a stolen car full of gasoline against the establishment, and days later they did the same with the Heaven chiringuito, which he had with his partner on a beach in Estepona”, the agents remember. At the time of his death, Maradona His two young children and his wife accompanied him in the car. She stayed true to the law of silence that prevails in the business.

What they have come to call Operation Rueda, in close collaboration and coordination with the Swedish police, actually began by investigating the theft of an all-terrain vehicle that was found embedded in a gym. The investigations of the more than 30 agents who have worked in this investigation have led to the haunts of “the worst gang of hitmen the Costa del Sol has ever known,” in the opinion of the agents.

The investigation of this fact also led them to solve a second murder. It was committed on August 20 by the same group, the death of Sofian Mohamed AB, another well-known Maghreb drug trafficker, known as The Zocato, to which a full magazine, nine shots, was unloaded at the door of his house. “A hooded guy on a bicycle”, found, like the black motorcycle without a license plate, in one of the five houses that the group of hitmen had rented in different luxury developments in the area.

“They slept almost every day in a different house, they took many security measures, they traveled a lot to Malmö and Morocco,” the researchers say, also reflecting the lifestyle of those investigated. Of the nine detainees, five were arrested in Malaga – three have already been imprisoned – and four in Sweden, where they are old acquaintances to the police, as recalled by the Swedish commissioner Petra Stenkula, who assures that there are up to ten such organizations operating currently in that town.

Trip with a shot in the leg

As an example of the harshness of the individuals they faced, the officers recall that, on one occasion, one of them was attempted to be killed in a Malmö cafeteria, allegedly members of a rival gang. He managed to escape and reached Malaga with a shot in the leg. The hit man escaped, but a couple drinking coffee next to him died in the shooting. “Fortunately here in Spain no one innocent has been affected, who was not involved in the garlic of drugs,” says one of the researchers. “Only with cocaine are pending accounts settled”, say the agents. They suspect that organizations of Spaniards and Colombians are behind the orders for these murders, although at the moment it has not been possible to reach them, although the investigation is not closed.

In the development of the operation, there have been nine house searches between Malaga and Malmö, in which a bulletproof vest, a belt with a pistol holster, a stun gun, computer equipment, personal defense aerosols, 11 mobile phones, have been intervened. 4,165 euros in cash, clothing related to the events investigated, three high-end watches, one of them made of gold and diamonds valued at almost a quarter of a million euros.

The nine detainees, of whom seven have already entered prison, are charged with the crimes of murder, belonging to a criminal group and falsification of documents. The investigating court number two in Marbella is responsible for the investigation.

Members of the Swedish police attended the presentation of the operation, this Friday at the Malaga provincial police station, who have collaborated closely with the Spanish in the identification and persecution of the eight members of the gang.