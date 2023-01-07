The much desired return to the field for Zlatan Ibrahimovic is approaching. And it could be a return not only to Milan but also to his national team. The Swedish technical commissioner, interviewed by Svt, the state television, reveals that he spoke with Zlatan just today. “We spoke a little while ago. We hadn’t spoken for a long time. Our relationship is excellent and it was time to have a chat,” said Andersson.

Sweden, like Italy, did not participate in the World Cup in Qatar and the Gialloblù national team is experiencing a difficult moment with a generational change and the lack of great champions. Even if Ibrahimovic is now 41 years old, according to both Swedish fans and sports journalists, he could still make a difference. And for coach Andersson “Zlatan is always Zlatan”, as Ibra often says jokingly, when he talks about himself.

“If Zlatan is well and has recovered from his injury, he’s absolutely always an interesting option for us in the national team, that’s obvious. The way he came back to us already two years ago and what he adds in the dressing room as well as on the pitch, how he knows how to raise the kids, it’s all great,” says Jan Andersson. The last time Zlatan played for the national team was last March, then he had to sit out with knee problems. The next matches for which he could be called up will be played on 24 and 27 March, against Belgium and Azerbaijan, in the Friends Arena in Solna – where the Swedish public would welcome him with open arms.