Aftonbladet: the Swede thought the former classmate was a Russian agent and stabbed her mother

A resident of the Swedish city of Örebro attacked a former classmate, suspecting her of a Russian agent and stabbed her mother to death, writes newspaper Aftonbladet.

As the publication clarified, the incident occurred in February, but it became known about the murder only now. A 26-year-old man attacked a 25-year-old acquaintance and her 50-year-old mother in an apartment. Both women received severe stab wounds. The girl’s mother died from her injuries. At the crime scene, the attacker left a note with the words “Glory to Ukraine.”

The man has now been charged with murder and attempted murder. During the interrogation, the accused stated that he considers the former classmate to be a Russian agent. According to him, he wanted to convince her to give up the job. The man said that the girl attacked him with a knife, and he was forced to defend himself.

