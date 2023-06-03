Anyone who has seen the sweat shining on the face and hair and gradually soaking the shirt of the Cuban poet Heberto Padilla will never be able to forget it. It is the sweat of a room full of people on a tropical night; that of the temperature that the excessive focuses of the television cameras increase; it is the sweat of those who talk a lot and gesticulate a lot, running the palms of their wet hands through their black hair and fleshy face. It seems that at some point the sweat fogs up the lenses of his glasses, causing them to drip down his nose. Heberto Padilla speaks tirelessly, with rhetorical mannerisms, staring, almost always into space, other times at the silent people who are listening to him: also sweating, exhausted from the heat, fanning themselves with folders or folded newspapers, overcome by the tedium of a meeting that never ends, a meeting at the headquarters of the writers’ association.

It is the sweat of fear. We have read about that fear in books. We have even seen some photographs of convicts who blame themselves. Confessions like this were seen in the Moscow trials of 1936, and then in the Stalinist dictatorships of central Europe, in the early fifties. Dissenters or simply condemned puppets were forced to publicly accuse themselves, demand punishment, accept atonement. Such atrocious rituals were repeated in China during the Cultural Revolution. Today photos of prisoners mocked by a servile mob, with burlesque caps like the hoods of the Inquisition, with signs hanging from their necks declaring their crimes, as in an etching by Goya.

The difference is that we are seeing Heberto Padilla up close, in a continuous close-up that is somewhat harassing, and we are hearing his voice, a monologue that lasted three whole hours, with all the monotony of an official report, of one of those sessions of eternal harangues that were a feature of communist bureaucracies, reports from leaders or senior officials interrupted from time to time by closed applause, listened to with a stony immobility, with an effort to contain possible yawns, telltale gestures of boredom. Heberto Padilla speaks for three hours straight, from nine to twelve on a sweltering night, and his fellow writers, most of them men, listen seated in chairs like those in a school classroom, shifting, numb, fanning themselves, some with their elbows on their knees and their eyes on the ground, many smoking, looking blankly at Heberto Padilla or taking their eyes away from him, as if not wanting to see or hear him, with the same universal sweat of fear, with forcedly neutral expressions that blur as the night progresses by fatigue and tedium.

It is the night of April 27, 1971, in Havana, at the headquarters of UNEAC, the Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba. Heberto Padilla was released from jail less than 24 hours ago. They had arrested him a little over a month earlier, on March 20, along with his wife, Belkis Kuza Malé, also a poet, on charges of “subversive activities.” Few people remember that, but Padilla’s arrest shocked the entire intellectual left in Europe and America, in which until then a sympathy had prevailed, undoubtedly full of good intentions but very ill-informed towards the communist regime of Fidel Castro. , a visibly histrionic despot, although apparently with great power to seduce cultivated minds, some of which still call him “Fidel” with familiarity and longing. For more than a month, Padilla suffered imprisonment and torture. He paid above all the crime of having published in 1968 a book of admirable poems, Out of the game, a gesture of reckless rebellion against conformity, of affirmation of human free will above ideological impositions. Writers from half the world signed a manifesto protesting his captivity and demanding his freedom.

And then Heberto Padilla, traitor and heretic for some, hero and possible martyr for others, left prison and a few hours later, saying that on his own initiative, he appeared before his colleagues and for three hours he made that unheard-of confession. From one day to the next the traitor recognized his guilt and requested forgiveness, begged that his own infamous books be burned, he himself became a grateful accomplice of his torturers and accused of his friends; the hero, the martyr in whose name the most brilliant men of letters in the world signed one of his usual manifestos, reneged on all that solidarity and turned out to be an unworthy lackey.

But only now, half a century after that forgotten story, when Heberto Padilla has been dead for more than twenty years, can one see the sweat that glistened on his face and soaked his shirt that night, his broken expression, his gaze lost in delirium. and terror. By direct order of Fidel Castro, the session of April 27 was filmed in its entirety, with several cameras, which served as witnesses but also as spies, because they were going through each of the faces of those present. It seems that the first intention of this filming was to create an accusatory and propaganda document, proof of Padilla’s repentance. Someone must have realized that if he were to be seen it would be the opposite. They hid it deep in some archive, but they didn’t destroy it.

Someone sent them fifty years later to the Cuban filmmaker Pavel Giroud, who has made an unforgettable documentary about them, The Padilla case. What is dimly remembered, what might have been lost, leaps into our eyes with the full force of its sheer horror intact: this man thrown into disarray like a puppet, like a sweaty rag, humiliating himself before his accusers, denying himself and his own He acts like a repentant criminal, making fervent praise of the henchmen who have spent a month torturing him, “the comrades of State Security.” Behind the lenses of his glasses his eyes have the frozen fever of someone who says he has suffered a miraculous vision. He talks and talks with deranged eloquence, with insane emphasis and gestures. There are strange moments in which his oratory resembles that of Fidel Castro, just as vacuous and wordy, like a parody, the suicidal mockery of a court jester. In one of the poems that brought him ruin, he had written: “Have I become a parrot / or a nylon clown / who entangles and exchanges slogans?”

At the screening I attended, Pavel Giroud was asked how he got his hands on this secret material, and he politely said he couldn’t answer. The same political police that inoculated Heberto Padilla with fear on the night of April 27, 1971 is still subjugating Cuba, spying on and arresting people who dare to raise their voices. Of all the exiles in the world, the Cuban is the most devastating, because he has been waiting for his return longer than any other, and because those who experience it are accustomed not to solidarity, but to indifference and suspicion, even rejection. “Cuban victims are always priced very low,” says Pavel Giroud with resignation. To those who continue to excuse or even celebrate that tyranny, I dare suggest that they look for a while, without taking their eyes off, the sweat on Heberto Padilla’s face, the dark stain on his shirt.