“Zvezda”: in the SVO zone, the T-80 tank with the “king-barbecue” works perfectly

The additional protection of the T-80 tank of the “Tsar-Barbeque” type, used in the special military operation zone (SVO), works perfectly. This assessment leads TV channel “Zvezda”.

The publication’s report tells of a tank with grilles and solid metal sheets 8 meters thick. “It all holds tightly, works perfectly. No matter how much we ride, nothing loosens or falls apart,” said the tank commander, call sign Mikhey.

According to him, the protected T-80 is used, in particular, for minesweeping.

Earlier, the state corporation Rostec reported that a batch of T-80BVM tanks with new anti-drone protection had been delivered to the Russian troops.

In July, RIA Novosti, citing the Russian Ministry of Defense, quoted a T-80BV gunner with the call sign Kosmos, who spoke about the phenomenal accuracy of the tank’s gun, which is used in the SVO.