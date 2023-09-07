After a long summer break, the Suzuki Rally Cup finally comes to life at the 46th Rally 1000 Miglia, the fifth round of the one-make series dedicated to Suzukis prepared for the rally challenges which awakens the duels for the final victory from the summer torpor.

In fact, in the last episode of the Rally Lana, which took place at the end of July, the current winners of the trophy Matteo Giordano and Manuela Siragusa had placed a strong claim on the trophy, achieving the fourth consecutive victory out of four rounds; now on the asphalt of the 1000 Miglia, between 8 and 9 September, they can mathematically close the games with two rounds in advance.

In fact, in case of victory Giordano-Siragusa, so far absolute rulers of this 2023 season, would take home the Suzuki Rally Cup for the second time in a row.

However, it will not be easy for the yellow and blue crew to accomplish this feat, because since the beginning of the season the participants in the Japanese one-make brand have grown both in number and in competitiveness, and therefore with a total of 12 registered at the start of the race, 6 of which are under25 , the current championship leaders will have to fight over every kilometre.

In particular, the Suzuki Rally Cup confirms itself as a breeding ground for young talents, and in fact the first to be taken into account for the challenge at the top is the under Alessandro Forneris, navigated for the occasion by Vincenzo Torricelli, who currently occupies second place in classification and that more than once on the special stages he managed to put Giordano in difficulty.

Roberto Pellè was able to do the same, and after the excellent result at Lana he arrives at the 1000 Miglia paired with Luca Franceschini to try to overtake the young Forneris in the standings, only two points higher than him.

Among the under riders who will surely aim for the top there is also Sebastian Dallapiccola, flanked by Fabio Andrian, attacked in the general standings in the top three positions and who could right here give the paw for overtaking.

Among the crews that will descend on the Brescia asphalt aboard the Suzuki Swift Sport Hybrid, one to keep an eye on is certainly another constant youngster, Filippo Gelsomino navigated by Herve Navillod, who, third in the under25 standings, could extend this round to secure the podium in category.

Davide Bertini instead, after the two results at Alba and at Lana, paired with Luca Vignolo can find continuity in this fifth round, as well as Marco Longo who flanked by Roberto Riva will be at the start of his second appearance of the season.

The one told by the Racing Start classification, reserved for the Suzuki Swift Boosterjets, is a completely different story. In fact, with all the protagonists present at the 1000 Miglia, the challenge is more heated than ever and Lorenzo Olivieri paired with Lucrezia Viotti, leader of the special classification, to resist in the lead will have to defend himself from the assaults of the Milivinti brothers, Massimiliano and Marco; with two less useful results but with two excellent placements at Ciocco and Lana, the young brothers have an excellent chance here to hit the big score.

Surely Cristian Mantoet will also be able to have his say with the notes of Roberto Simioni, in full battle for the top among the Racing Starts as well as the crew of the Vitali family, made up of Stefano and Maurizio. Finally, Jean Claude Vallino also confirms his presence for the final sprint of the Suzuki Rally Cup, joined by Sandro Sanesi in the notes.

The race schedule

The 46th Rally 1000 Miglia will be divided over two days of competition, with 9 special stages for a total of 104.8 timed kilometres. It will start at 17.30 on Friday 8 with the television test “Valle Sabbia Dall’Era Valerio”, to then continue the following day with a double pass on the poker of tests made up of “Provaglio Val Sabbia”, “Bione”, “Mura” and the long “Pertiche”. The evocative departure and award ceremonies will instead take place in Piazzale Arndalo, with the shakedown on Friday morning which will take place in the locality of Laghetti di Sovenigo.

The models in detail

– Suzuki Swift Sport Hybrid equipped with the specifications of the national Hybrid Rally5 Technical Regulations, with epicyclic differential (Quaife), standard electronic control unit (ECU) and original six-speed gearbox.

– Suzuki Swift BoosterJet 1.0 Fiche n° 0042 set up with the specifications of the Rally5/R1 class.

– Suzuki Swift Sport 1600 equipped with the specifications of the Ra5N National Class.

– Suzuki BoosterJet 1.0 (Swift/Baleno) with Racing Start specifications.

All models are light and robust, very sensitive to setting up and have characteristics that enhance the driving skills and sensitivity of the pilots and reward the most skilled crews from time to time. To further standardize the level of performance, all cars in the Suzuki Rally Cup will have to mount the same Toyo tires in asphalt races.

Suzuki Rally Cup Hall of Fame

2008 Roberto Sordi; 2009 Andrea Crugnola; 2010 Milko Pini; 2011 Claudio Gubertini; 2012 Damiano Defilippi; 2013 Paolo Amorisco; 2014 Alessandro Uliana; 2015 Marco Capello; 2016 Corrado Peloso; 2017 Simone Rivia, Under 25 Giorgio Cogni; 2018 Corrado Peloso; 2019 Simone Goldoni; 2020 Andrea Scalzotto; 2021 Simone Goldoni; 2022 Matteo Giordano

2023 Suzuki Rally Cup calendar

9-11 March – 46th Rally Ciocco | 13-15 April – 69th Piedmont Rally | 4-6 May – 107th Targa Florio | 20-22 July 36th Rally Lana | 7-9 September – 46th Rally MilleMiglia | 28-30 September – 70th Rally Sanremo | 1-2 December – Rally Monza (Coeff. 1.5)

Overall Standings for SUZUKI RALLY CUP Drivers

1. Jordan 112pt; 2. Forneris 65pt; 3. Pelle 63pt; 4. Dallapiccola 59pt; 5. Olivieri 36pt; 6. Mantoet 30 pts; 7. Santero, Gelsomino, Bertini 28pt; 10. Milivinti 22pt.

Ranking RACING START 1.0 BoosterJet

1. Olivieri 51pt; 2. Milivinti 31pt; 3. Poggio 22pt; 4. Martinelli 21pt; 5. Mantoet 20pt; 6. Whites 17pt; 7.Vitals 14pt; 8. Vallino 8 pt.