The Sustainable City in Dubai will light up its green domes in blue throughout the month of April in solidarity and celebration of World Autism Month.

As part of the global “Light Up Blue” campaign, 11 green domes along the agricultural area of ​​the Sustainable City will be illuminated with blue light, symbolizing unity, solidarity and support during Autism Awareness Month.

The domes represent beacons of hope and celebrate a society based on diversity and harmony. The sustainable city recognizes the importance of embracing differences and overcoming disparities, and calls for inclusiveness, inclusion, and the involvement of everyone in various initiatives through its cooperation throughout the year with the “Sanad Village” located within the city, which is the largest center in the city. The area specializes in understanding autism.

Throughout the month of April, the Sustainable City and Sanad Village will organize a group of effective initiatives coinciding with Autism Awareness Month.