Lum Auto, a global leader in sustainable mobility solutions, prepares to make its valuable contribution in the European car market, focusing on the sale and distribution of new energy vehicles (Nevs). Based on its successful career in the electric bicycle sector, Auto lum He advances with confidence towards a future defined by sustainability and innovation.

In just two years, Lum Auto has achieved a remarkable impact on international markets, delivering More than 20,000 vehicles in regions such as the Middle East, Africa and Latin America. This achievement exemplifies the unwavering commitment of the company with the quality, innovation and satisfaction of the growing global demand for environmental respectful transport.

As Europe accelerates its transition to electrification, Lum Auto is ready to emerge as a key actor by offering a large portfolio of vehicles of vehicles Recognized brands worldwide such as Volkswagen, Toyota, Geely, Byd, MG, Changan, Tank and Jetour. This varied range satisfies the wide preferences of European consumers, from elegant urban cars to robust SUVs, all equipped with the most advanced green technology.

Industry reports indicate that the European Nevs market is on the verge of unprecedented growth, promoted by favorable government policies, a greater awareness of consumers and advances in battery technology. Lum Auto is strategically positioned to take advantage of these opportunities, offering not only a wide range of vehicles, but also an unparalleled experience in logistics, adaptation to the market and a comprehensive post -sales support. With experience in exporting new and used cars, Lum Auto provides efficient and trusted solutionsdesigned in detail to meet the needs of its customers, be it an individual buyer, a dealership or a company that seeks to expand its inventory.









While preparing for its official launch in the European market in 2025, Lum Auto invites dealers and distributors from all over Europe to join this exciting transformative adventure. With a proven history of success in emerging markets and a visionary approach to a sustainable future, LUM Auto offers its partners a solid and lucrative growth opportunity. «In Lum Auto (they stand out from the organization), we are committed to creating a future where mobility is not only accessible, but also responsible with the environment. Our expansion to Europe is a monumental step to realize this vision. We hope to associate with those who share our passion for innovation, quality and sustainability ».