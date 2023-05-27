The UAE Sustainability Year team stressed that the local sustainable fashion industry can enhance the UAE’s economic growth and diversification by providing job opportunities, increasing exports and enhancing the country’s domestic product, in addition to strengthening the UAE’s position as a pioneer in the field of sustainability and opening a new market in the field of textiles, which allows New job opportunities and supports startups, noting that exporting sustainable, homemade fashion products generates new revenue streams and reduces reliance on costly imports from other producers.

In detail, the Sustainability Year team in the UAE issued a sustainability guide that would encourage the public to adopt more sustainable habits in their daily life practices, in which it explained that the fashion industry has moved in recent years towards sustainability in a large way, with many consumers seeking to make environmentally conscious decisions regarding The clothing industry, and as a result, the sustainable fashion industry emerged as a practice concerned with quality, environmental impact, and resource conservation, as this method focuses on using local and seasonal materials to manufacture clothing, while the fast fashion industry focuses on rapid production, low prices, and the possibility of disposal, and most often sacrifices sustainability in exchange for Make quick profits.

The guide indicated that fast fashion stores often use low-quality materials to maintain the cheap prices of their products, which may negatively affect the quality and overall durability of the products, as the short life of fast fashion pieces leads to the purchase of large quantities of clothes, and fast fashion fabrics may It contains harmful chemicals such as formalin and phthalates that cause negative effects on health. The synthetic fabrics used can also lead to skin irritation and other health problems. The fashion industry requires resources for production and shipping. In addition, used clothes contribute to the generation of solid waste.

The guide pointed out that the production of one piece of jeans may consume up to 5,000 liters of water, while dyeing fabrics represents a percentage of water pollution in the world and global fabric waste produces 92 million tons annually, and the Emirate of Abu Dhabi reported in 2019 that it produced approximately 11.2 million tons of water. One million tons of solid waste, including used clothes.

The guide emphasized that consumers are accustomed to the ease of obtaining fast fashion and its cheap prices, pointing out that stopping the purchase of low-quality goods will encourage brands to ensure quality and sustainability, which benefits the environment and the economy alike, pointing out that adopting a seasonal buying method and reducing the number of shopping times can be It can lead to significant financial benefits in the long run compared to regular buying habits.

The guide indicated that sustainable fashion has a higher price, but the use of high-quality materials means that the life of the product will be longer than its fast-fashion alternatives, which makes it more cost-effective in the long run, pointing out that the use of seasonal raw materials in the production of clothing is significantly reduced. From the environmental impact of the industry, reducing purchases from online merchants or international merchants could mitigate the emissions generated by transportation and thus reduce the carbon footprint of the apparel industry from rapid to permanent.

The guide called on consumers to direct the demand for sustainable and responsible production practices in the fashion industry by purchasing high-quality materials instead of disposing of unwanted clothes in wastebaskets, and repairing, recycling, donating or selling them to extend their life and reduce waste, suggesting an experiment. Renting or buying used clothes from affordable brands as an alternative to buying new clothes, as this reduces the environmental impact of fast fashion and supports sustainable fashion practices.

