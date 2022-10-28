The public prosecutor of the court said that Spanish prosecutors had dropped all fraud and corruption charges against Brazilian footballer Neymar and other defendants, in connection with his transfer from Brazilian Santos to Barcelona in 2013.

Prosecutors demanded a two-year prison sentence for Neymar and a fine of 10 million euros.

A source close to Neymar’s family told Reuters that their representative, Baker McKenzie, would demand that the prosecution authorities bear the costs of the case and the right of his clients to seek damages.

The Brazilian striker, his father and the former executives of Barcelona and Santos are accused of concealing the true cost of his transfer with an alleged goal, deceiving a private Brazilian company that claimed it was worth 40 percent of the player’s future transfers.

Brazilian supermarket chain DIS says it acquired 40 percent of Neymar’s transfer rights directly in 2009, but only received 1 percent of the 17 million euros paid by Barcelona to Santos, when the real cost of the transfer was more than 80 million euros.