The well-known actor Adam Rich passed away forever at the age of 54, last January: the cause of death revealed after months

The disappearance of Adam Rich has thrown the entire entertainment world into turmoil. The well-known actor, known to be the former child prodigy of Hollywood, has passed away forever at the age of 54.

The news spread on January 7 and was later confirmed by his family. However, up until a few days ago, it wasn’t the cause of death was never revealed.

It would appear that Adam Rich passed away from a Fentanyl overdose.

Adam Rich’s success and addiction

He had reached the pinnacle of success thanks to the TV series The Bradford familywhich aired from 1977 to 1981. Adam Rich played the part of Nicolas Bradford.

Fame at an early age did not allow him to have a normal childhood. During his adolescence he continued to work in the entertainment world, however failing to obtain the same incredible success that he had as a child.

A void that the star has filled with addiction. Already in 1989 she risked her life with a Valium overdose.

He was then arrested after two years, accused of sneaking into a pharmacy for get some medicines.

He had tried to get up and to return to his acting career, sadly without ever regaining that same success.

The sad news went around the world and threw his many fans into despair. One of his closest friends told in an interview that Adam Rich was going to go back to acting.

In recent years Adam dreamed of taking his career back into his own hands. He was one of those child actors that our generation will always remember.

Many have suspected that the death could have occurred due to his addiction. Now the confirmation has arrived, Adam Rich has passed away forever at the age of 54, due to an overdose of Fentanyl.