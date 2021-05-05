Los Angeles (AFP)

The US authorities have ordered the return of a Roman statue to Italy that was illegally imported to the United States, as part of a legal procedure in which the name of reality TV and social networking star Kim Kardashian was mentioned.

The court documents showed that the party that received and imported the piece was Kim Kardashian, but a spokeswoman for the star confirmed that some American media outlets linking the Kardashian with the controversial statue is untrue, and described the rumors as “inaccurate information.”