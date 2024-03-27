Recently, the Spanish High Court took the drastic decision to suspend the use of Telegram throughout the country. This move comes after some media giants like Antena 3EGEDA, Mediaset And Movistar they accused Telegram to allow its users to share content protected by copyright without the necessary authorization.

Imagine for a moment the impact of this decision: 8.5 million Spanish users suddenly found themselves without access to their messaging app favorite. This scenario, unprecedented in Europe, has clearly sparked a heated public debate.

A bold comparison

To put things in perspective, Rubén Sánchezgeneral secretary of FACUA-Consumidores en Acción, made a rather bold comparison: he said that blocking Telegram for this reason it is as if “they closed the Internet because there are sites that illegally host content protected by copyright”.

Telegram the blockade in Spain will not be resolved soon

The issue is far from resolved. The ban will remain in effect until the investigation is complete, but in the meantime, it seems that Telegram is still functioning in Spain, despite the court order. And there are already those who are taking the battle to a higher level: the lawyer of the Pirates de Catalunya party, Josep Jover, has appealed to the Court of Justice of the European Union to ask for the ban to be suspended.

The situation of Telegram in Spain offers us a fascinating insight into the delicate balance between the protection of copyright and the freedom of use of platforms digital. While on the one hand it is crucial to protect intellectual property and ensure that creators are fairly compensated for their work, on the other it is important to consider how measures adopted can affect millions of innocent users who use these platforms to communicate and share content legally.

This episode invites us to reflect about how we can find a way to half that protects both the rights of authors and the freedom of users. Maybe the time has come moment to explore new solutions that can satisfy both needs, without unfairly penalizing any of the parties involved.

Ultimately, the case of Telegram in Spain could serve as a valuable precedent for future debates and legislation in the digital field, underlining the need for an open and constructive dialogue between technology platforms, rights holders and users, to navigate together the complex waters of law author's in the digital age.

And to you, what solution it seems the fairest in this intricate balance between copyright and digital freedom?