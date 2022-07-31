The now suspended resident of the Parlament, Laura Borràs, flanked by number two of Junts, Jordi Turull (right) and the president of the parliamentary group, Albert Batet (right). MASSIMILIANO MINOCRI

The melodrama of the suspension of Laura Borràs as a deputy and, therefore, as president of the Catalan Parliament was the cotton test of the existence of Borrasism. At the ideological, sociological and, perhaps the most important now, the political level. The new martyr of the most orthodox independence movement can no longer access the tribune that gave her her seat, but she is still the president of Junts per Catalunya, the third political force in the Chamber. The focus now shifts to whether the leader will use the formation to exhibit her resistance and denounce what she considers to be one more consequence of the “repression” against independence or whether those who defend turning the page prevail and focus, for example, on coming back in municipal elections next year.

Laura Borràs is, for all intents and purposes, president of Junts per Catalunya, a group with some 6,000 members; that occupies half of the positions of the first line of the Generalitat and with more mayors (especially in small towns). And so far, her co-supporters have not left her alone in public. Not only in photos, but also on paper. A couple of weeks ago, Carles Puigdemont’s party changed the political statement to make it clear that the expulsion from the ranks of one of its members can only occur if there is a final sentence for a case related to corruption. And not even that: it leaves the door open, to the extent, for a guarantee commission to investigate whether the ruling can be framed within an episode of lawfare (judicial prosecution).

The debate continues internally, but for the moment it has been decided that no movement will be made in the composition of the Parliament’s Bureau so that the first vice-presidency falls to Junts. That was the only way to recover the interim leadership of the second institution of Catalonia. “They cooked it, they eat it,” summed up a senior party official last Friday. However, the decision has more to do with wearing down ERC than with supporting Borràs. Everything, with an eye on the next municipal elections, where the forecasts are not very good for Junts and where the Republicans want to put all the meat on the grill.

“Which candidate will want Laura Borràs at one of his rallies? I would say that few”, predicts another leader of Junts. The suspended president had been a necessary evil as a candidate and a scourge of the Republicans, but now there are sectors that believe that she only has the way out. It was true that she could have caused a schism in the renewal after going over to Puigdemont’s side and, for this reason, Jordi Turull’s wing made many concessions. But, in practice, in all the key votes it has been the turulismo roller that has prevailed and has reminded him that his role has a decorative point.

“We are calm because we know that the Government is safe,” interjects a high-ranking official from the autonomous Executive, whose priority now is the new Budgets. If Borràs proposed a boycott, the springs are ready to stop it. “An internal consultation could be understood to end the Government if the balance of application of measures was very bad, but not to support it [a Borràs]”, adds a high-ranking institutional official from Junts. Critics of the suspended president believe that when the trial is held, many things will be clear and the page can be easily turned.

Without the power of the party, Borrasismo is very weak. While the case against her for chopping public contracts to supposedly favor a friend advanced, the already suspended president of the Catalan Chamber chose to raise the decibels to her argument that it was just another episode of “repression”. A fiery speech, in which anyone who questioned it automatically became the enemy, and in those around them they believed that it helped to gain followers.

In his team, they screwed up again in the same sociological trap in which they had already fallen in the last elections: support cannot be measured only at the point of tweets. Some 300 people, the measure of sociological Borrasism, gathered last Friday at the gates of Parliament to show their support. There were xenophobic cries against an ERC deputy of Moroccan origin, the Catalan press was accused of being manipulative and Borràs left on the last trip in an official car, alone, shouting “you are not alone”.

The last speech with which he received the decision of the Table to apply article 24.5 of the regulation is a summary of the ideological borasismo. The regulation was modified in 2017 and the CUP forced Junts pel Sí (where ERC and the then Convergència were) to accept that a deputy’s seat be suspended when an oral trial was opened for a crime related to corruption. They considered that it was a procedural stage in which it was already possible to have arguments to take that step, adding a plus of exemplary character and protecting the institution from having convicted persons in its seats. The anti-capitalists took advantage of one of the key votes of the process to make the modification.

Borràs made an intervention with half-truths and some lies and directly pointed to the rest of the members of the Parliamentary Table as guilty. “Those five deputies, from Esquerra, the CUP and the PSC, have names and surnames,” he snapped on Thursday. “Today they have not come dressed as deputies, they have come dressed as judges,” he added to call them “hypocrites” at another time. He tiptoed past the fact that it was the Chamber itself that once imposed a legal scale for itself; He denied that prevarication could be understood as a crime of corruption and said that the counter-reform that sought to change him (and from which he never distanced himself, due to an obvious conflict of interest) had not been promoted by him.

