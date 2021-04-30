Madrid (Reuters)

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman was banned by the Spanish Football Federation (Fifa) two games after he was sent off in a surprise 2-1 home defeat to Granada on Thursday to miss La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid after eight days.

The Dutch coach’s suspension will begin with Sunday’s match against Valencia, as Barcelona seeks to recover from the sudden defeat in Granada, which means that the fate of the Catalan giants is no longer in his hands in the title fight.

Coman was dismissed after Darwin Macches’ equalizer in the 63rd minute for Granada, and in his report for the match the referee said that the Barcelona coach, who had been warned before about his actions, had insulted the fourth referee. Granada shocked their hosts 11 minutes before the end with a header for substitute Jorge Molina from close range, to score his first ever away victory over Barcelona.

Koman was condemned by the Competition Commission according to regulations that prohibit any form of “belittling or belittling the referees, officials or sporting authorities”, which entails suspension of two matches. Barcelona announced later on Friday that it would appeal the decision to suspend Koeman.

Barcelona are third with 71 points, two points behind leaders Atlético Madrid and a direct match difference from their eternal rivals Real Madrid, who also has 71 points.