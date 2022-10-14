North Carolina, United States.- The suspect of having killed five people during a shooting in the southeastern United States on Thursday, October 13, he is 15 years old and is in critical condition in a hospital, local authorities announced.

The victims of the shooting in Raleigh, capital of the state of North Carolina, are in turn between 16 and 52 years old, said the local police chief, Estella Patterson. Among them is a policeman who was not on duty. It was not specified what type of weapon was used.

the teenager He also injured two other people. “a police officer (…) who was treated and released from the hospital” and another 59-year-old person “still in critical condition,” he said at a press conference.

The motives for the attack are unknown. that occurred from a pedestrian bridge, the police forces were deployed to locate the shooter. It is worth mentioning that it is unknown how the minor got the weapon.

Given this, President Biden said “enough” and again mentioned the urgency of banning assault rifles.

“We have cried and prayed with too many families who have had to bear the terrible burden of these mass shootings“, Biden said in a statement.

“The American people support this common sense measure to get the weapons of war off our streets. The Democrats in the House (of Representatives) have already approved it. The Senate should do the same,” he said.

Biden seeks to ban semi-automatic weaponsa measure that was in force between 1994 and 2004.

However, the Republican opposition refuses to allow this law to advance, while in 2021, 49,000 people died from gunshot wounds, a figure higher than that of 2020 – when a record was broken – with 45,000 deaths.