Suspected of stealing three thousand euros in cash and jewelry worth five million rubles from singer Natasha Koroleva Milana-Ekaterina Nekrutz, known as pop singer Milan Milomanova, contacted fans after being detained by police officers and was surprised at the interest in her person. She published the relevant stories on her page on the social network. Instagram…

Milana said that everything was fine with her, and thanked the fans who worried about her and wrote to her. “In general, I don’t understand why the media have such an increased interest in my person, why there is so much false information about me on the Internet,” she said in surprise, warning that “God sees everything, so everyone will answer.”

In addition, the woman made a separate statement “to all media”. “I have been like Milanova for many years. You can forget my pseudonym Milomanova, ”she announced. In addition, she warned those “who are just interested” that she would write down “stupid stories” every day so that they would not read “all this nonsense that is written on the Internet.”

Previously, REN TV reported that the police had opened a case of embezzlement of jewelry from Russian singer Natasha Koroleva. On the fact of theft, 32-year-old Milana-Ekaterina Nekrutz, known as pop singer Milana Milomanova, was detained. The TV channel noted that the woman was the author of an intimate video with her husband Koroleva, stripper Tarzan (real name – Sergei Glushko) and his mistress Anastasia Shulzhenko. After the publication of the video in the fall of 2020, a scandal erupted related to Glushko’s betrayal of his wife.

The embezzlement became known after the Queen returned from vacation and did not find jewelry and a large amount of cash at home. Then the singer wrote a statement to law enforcement agencies on the fact of the incident.