The suspect in the murder of Legoyda's father called robbery the reason for his crime

The death of the 90-year-old father of the head of the press service of Patriarch Kirill, Vladimir Legoida, occurred due to his resistance, and the reason for the attack was robbery. Such testimony was given by the suspect, 25-year-old Adam Shcherbakov, reports Telegram channel 112.

The man had previously been convicted of robbery. He received nine years, but joined a private military company to fight in Ukraine and was subsequently amnestied. At the same time data Telegram channel VChK-OGPU, Shcherbakov was recruited into the Storm Z detachment and deserted from a unit of the Ministry of Defense without completing his contract, after which he was wanted.

Roman Legoyda met the suspect at the store and agreed to give him a ride. On the way, Shcherbakov demanded money from him and wanted to take the car, but the elderly man rebuffed him. The attacker claimed that Legoyda tried to snatch the knife from him, after which the murder occurred. The body was dumped into a ravine near the road.

The Investigative Committee of Russia for the Moscow Region opened a criminal case on the fact of murder under Part 1 of Article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Shcherbakov admitted to what he had done during interrogation.