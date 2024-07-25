Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine: Suspect in the murder of Farion will be transported to Lviv

Ukrainian law enforcement officers are completing legal proceedings against the 18-year-old suspect in the murder of former Verkhovna Rada deputy Iryna Farion. This was reported by the spokesperson for the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Nadezhda Maksimets, transmits “Ukrainian Truth”.

According to her, searches are currently ongoing at the suspect’s place of residence. She specified that after they are completed, the young man will be taken to Lviv for further investigative actions.