The suspect in the murder of a woman in the east of Moscow was taken for questioning by investigators. About this city news agency “Moscow” on Sunday, December 4, reported in the capital GSU of the Investigative Committee of Russia.

As the senior assistant to the head of the department, Yulia Ivanova, said, the man was taken to the Perovsky Interdistrict Investigation Department of the Moscow Investigative Committee, the investigators have already begun interrogation.

It was preliminary established that the motive for the crime was the personal hostility of the suspect to his wife on the basis of jealousy and property conflict.

The suspect will soon be charged with murder and arms trafficking.

The body of a 30-year-old woman with a gunshot wound was found earlier on December 4 in a car parked on Veshnyakovskaya Street. The footage from the scene of the incident shows that there is a bullet hole in the glass in the back seat of the car, the TV channel notes. “Star”. The body was in the cabin in the back seat of the car, clarifies RIAMO.

Presumably, the victim could have been shot through the window, the site writes. kp.ru.

A criminal case was initiated under the article on murder. The investigation is under the control of the Metropolitan Prosecutor’s Office, reports life.ru. Perovsky inter-district prosecutor Mikhail Popik coordinates the work of services, the channel notes “360”.

On suspicion of committing a crime, the ex-husband of the murdered woman, born in 1957, was detained. During a search at his place of residence, law enforcement officers found and seized firearms, cartridges and a silencer.